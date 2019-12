A few years back, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci made his debut appearance on That Metal Show.

You can check out a pro-shot clip of Petrucci's shred-packed performance, a highlight of the series' Season 14 debut episode, above.

You'll notice that the on-stage onlookers include Rush frontman Geddy Lee. As he admits in the show, Petrucci has always been a huge fan of Rush; he even brought in his old Rush-themed denim jacket from when he was a kid.