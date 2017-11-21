The Eagles Announce North American Tour

The Eagles have announced a 2018 North American tour.

The shows, which will feature the same iteration of the band—Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Vince Gill and Glenn Frey's son, Deacon—as the "Evening with the Eagles" shows that took place this fall.

Notably, the band will be joined by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band at four of the shows, James Taylor and his All-Star Band at two shows and country star Chris Stapleton at a show in Arlington, Texas.

You can see the full itinerary below.

“While I was still in shock during some interviews after Glenn passed away, I did say I thought that was the end of the band,” Don Henley told the Los Angeles Times after rehearsals for the band's first shows after Frey's death in 2016. “But I reserve the right to change my mind. Ralph Waldo Emerson said, ‘A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds'.”

For more information, visit Eagles.com.

Eagles 2018 Tour DatesMarch 14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 14 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett)

April 21 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett)

May 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 23 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (with Chris Stapleton)

June 28 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field (with Jimmy Buffett)

June 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field (with Jimmy Buffett)

July 15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 26 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (with James Taylor)

July 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (with James Taylor)