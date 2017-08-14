The Eagles—with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey—Announce Fall Shows

(Image credit: Myriam Santos/Official Press Photo)

An interesting 2017 version of the Eagles has announced a set of “An Evening with the Eagles” shows that will take place this fall.

As expected, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit are in the band. But instead of former members Don Felder, Bernie Leadon and/or Randy Meisner, this year's bonus Eagles are country music star (and brilliant guitarist) Vince Gill—and Deacon Frey, the 24-year-old son of Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, who died in early 2016. Below, you can watch footage of Gill and the young Frey—who bears a strong resemblance to his father—in action.

If you have a faint memory of Henley announcing the end of the Eagles last year, read on:

“While I was still in shock during some interviews after Glenn passed away, I did say I thought that was the end of the band,” Don Henley, 69, told the Los Angeles Times after rehearsals for the band's money-making July shows in LA and New York. “But I reserve the right to change my mind. Ralph Waldo Emerson said, ‘A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds'.”

Gill added: “In my mind, I always thought I’d have made a good Eagle. But in a million years, I never would have seen this coming. It’s pretty surreal. I turned 60 recently, and to get to be a part of this amazing legacy of songs, that’s the greatest part of all this for me.”

The shows kick off kick off October 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and wind down 10 days later in Detroit. You can see the complete list below.

“An Evening with the Eagles”

OCTOBER 17: GREENSBORO, GREENSBORO COLISEUM

OCTOBER 20: ATLANTA, PHILIPS ARENA

OCTOBER 24: LOUISVILLE, KFC YUM! CENTER

OCTOBER 27: DETROIT, LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

American Express card members can buy tickets starting 10 a.m. August 15; everyone else can buy tickets starting 10 a.m. August 19 through LiveNation.com.

For more information, visit Eagles.com.