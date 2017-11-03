The Eight Best Flanger Guitar Moments Ever

What do you consider to be the most iconic guitar effect ever created?

Some may say it’s the Wah pedal. Others may claim Delay is king, but I submit to you that it could be another, more eccentric effect. Could you rattle off some of the most epic guitar moments only because of the washing sheen of modulation, courtesy of a flanger? No? No problem, I did it for you.

Following up on my series of great moments in guitar effect history, of which I’ve tackled wah-wah and phaser effects, this most recent addition features the flanger, which can make your guitar sound like anything from a reflection off a still pond to a warbling cry from a humming jet engine.

