Guitarist Emily Hastings—who has been featured on GuitarWorld.com in the past—recently took a creative "guitar orchestra" approach to the Game of Thrones theme song.

Check out her 2015 video below, which features a very nice Gibson Les Paul and up to seven "Emilys" at once, each playing a different guitar part.

