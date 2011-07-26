Exclusive Video: Asking Alexandria Demonstrate Guitar Riffs from "Morte et Dabo"

In this exclusive video, Ben Bruce and Cameron Liddell from Asking Alexandria demonstrate how they play their respective guitar parts in the song "Morte et Dabo," which is off their latest album, Reckless & Relentless.

First they play the riffs at regular speed, then they slow them down a bit for everyone following along at home.

Ben from Asking Alexandria and Jake Pitts from Black Veil Brides are featured on one version of the cover of the September issue of Guitar World magazine, which hits newsstands today, July 26. The other version of the September cover features Avenged Sevenfold.

The new issue is also available at the Guitar World Online Store.

Keep on the lookout for more exclusive content, including videos, lessons and greetings, plus tour blogs and other articles -- from bands on this summer's Vans Warped Tour.