Exclusive Video: Stephen Stills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Richie Furay Perform "For What It's Worth" on 'Austin City Limits'

Below, you can see GuitarWorld.com's exclusive video from this weekend's upcoming episode of Austin City Limits.

One of the highlights of the episode, which is devoted to the 2013 Americana Honors & Awards, is a guitar-heavy performance of Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth" by Stephen Stills and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Stills' old Buffalo Springfield bandmate, Richie Furay, is also featured in the clip.

The episode, which was recorded live at the Americana Music Association's 12th Annual Honors & Awards ceremony in September at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, is hosted by Jim Lauderdale.

Other performers include Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell, Shovels & Rope, Dr. John, The Milk Carton Kids, Duane Eddy, John Fullbright and Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison.

The episode will air Saturday, November 23, on PBS (Check local listings). For more about the episode and Austin City Limits, visit acltv.com.

[[ Easy Riders: Stephen Stills and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Discuss Their New Blues-Rock Supergroup, The Rides ]]

Stephen Stills performs "For What It's Worth" from ACL Presents: Americana Festival 2013 from Austin City Limits on Vimeo.