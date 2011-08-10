Exclusive Video: Zakk Wylde Performs at Les Paul Tribute Show at Ryman Auditorium

The Iridium Jazz Club in New York City is honoring the memory of Les Paul this month with two special events.

On Friday, August 12, the second anniversary of Les Paul's passing, the Iridium will host a free concert by the Les Paul Trio with special secret guests. Sets are at 7 and 9:30 p.m., and free tickets can be claimed at Iridium's Facebook page.

Also, on Sunday, August 14, Iridium will air a never-before-broadcast Les Paul memorial show on their Livestream channel. The concert, which was filmed in 2009 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, features Zakk Wylde, Charlie Daniels, Steve Miller and others. The entire show will be aired at 8 p.m., and Iridium's Livestream channel can be accessed here.

GuitarWorld.com presents this exclusive video of Zakk Wylde's performance of Leon Russell's "A Song For You" from the 2009 Ryman show. Check it out below: