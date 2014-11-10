The Family Ruin: "Let's Go" Video Lesson with Guitarist James Langley — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive lesson video featuring James Langley of the Family Ruin. Grab your guitar and check out the "Let's Go" lesson video.

"Let's Go" is from the U.K. band's KBB Records debut, Dearly Departed, which was released in September.

The band—which features Johnny Mennell (vocals), Craig Robinson (guitar/vocals), James Langley (guitar), Josh Adamson (bass) and Dom White (drums)—will hit the road in North America later this month with Asking Alexandria. Check out all their current tour dates below the video.

"We're so excited to finally unleash Dearly Departed to the world," White said. "This album is all about living life on the edge, picking yourself up no matter how many times you get knocked down and partying like there's not a care in the world. We hope you all love it as much as we do. We can't wait to bring it to the stage later this year!"

Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce, co-owner of KBB Records, calls Dearly Departed one of the greatest debut albums of our generation.

"It has the raw aggression and swagger of Guns N' Roses and Mötley Crüe with the modern edge of bands like Avenged Sevenfold," he added. "I couldn't be more excited that KBB Records has the honor of introducing this incredible band to the world."

Keep up with the Family Ruin via Facebook.

THE FAMILY RUIN w/Asking Alexandria