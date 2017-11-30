Watch Zakk Wylde Talk Influences, Playing with Ozzy on 'My Favorite Riff with Nikki Sixx'

Over the past couple months or so, My Favorite Riff with Nikki Sixx has quietly become one of the more interesting outlets for guitarists to discuss their influences and their approach to playing.

Sixx has already played host to everyone from Steve Vai and John5 to Joe Bonamassa, and this week, he invited Zakk Wylde onto the show.

Wylde—who has both Black Label Society's new album and Ozzy Osbourne's farewell tour on the docket for 2018—talks to Sixx about how bands should stick to what they love, and what it's like to play with Osbourne.

You can watch the full interview above.