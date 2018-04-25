Fleetwood Mac Announce North American Tour

Fleetwood Mac have announced a massive North American tour. The concerts will be the band's first since they parted ways with longtime guitarist Lindsey Buckingham earlier this month.

For the tour, Buckingham will be replaced by former Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House's Neil Finn. You can check out the group's full itinerary below.

In addition to the announcement, Fleetwood Mac also elaborated on their decision to tour without Buckingham in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June and he [Buckingham] wanted to put it off until November [2019],” singer Stevie Nicks said. “That’s a long time. I just did 70 shows [on a solo tour]. As soon as I finish one thing, I dive back into another. Why would we stop? We don’t want to stop playing music. We don’t have anything else to do. This is what we do.”

Buckingham first joined Fleetwood Mac—along with Stevie Nicks—in 1974, and later left the band in 1987, only to rejoin them a decade later.

For tickets and more info on the shows, head on over to fleetwoodmac.com.

Fleetwood Mac 2018-19 Tour Dates