Foo Fighters Perform Rush's "Tom Sawyer" with Yes Singer Jon Davison — Video

Here's a random one for ya.

On September 19 in Anaheim, California, Foo Fighters brought Yes singer Jon Davison out on stage (who knew he was Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins' best friend?) to perform Rush's "Tom Sawyer."

“He’s one of my best friends of all time,” Hawkins said before inviting Davison to the stage. “I mean, I’ve known him since I was in second grade. He’s here tonight, and we’ll have him do a song with us.”

“Taylor and I were the biggest Rush nerds in high school. Mullets and everything,” Davison told the crowd.

Best of all, it's a great performance—and it shows why Davison deserves respect! You can check out a bit of fan-filmed footage below.