Foo Fighters Cover Van Halen's “Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love” —Video

Friday night, June 20, Foo Fighters took the stage at the Firefly Festival stage in Dover, Delaware, and surprised the crowd by playing a rocking collection of covers.

“We’re gonna do something we’ve never done before," Dave Grohl said. "For the next 20 minutes, we’re a bar band called the Holy S-–s that plays classic rock songs.”

There was Van Halen's "Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love," Alice Cooper's "School’s Out," the Rolling Stones’ "Miss You" and the Queen/David Bowie collaboration "Under Pressure."

You can check out "Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love" below.

“ ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love’ was originally supposed to be a punk rock parody," Eddie Van Halen told Guitar World. "It was a stupid thing to us, just two chords. It didn’t end up sounding punk, but that was the intention.

"I doubled the solo section with an electric sitar. It could have been a Coral, but it looked real cheap. It looked like a Danelectro. I never really knew it was an electric sitar, because it didn’t sound like one. It just sounded like a buzzy-fretted guitar. That thing was real bizarre.”