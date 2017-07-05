Foo Fighters Debut New Song, "Dirty Water"

(Image credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

One of the upcoming releases rock fans are particularly looking forward to is Concrete and Gold, the new studio effort by the Foo Fighters. And while the disc's official release is still a few months away (September 15), Dave Grohl & Co. have been providing their live audiences with the occasional early taste of the album.

For instance, this past Monday night at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, the band debuted a new song, "Dirty Water." You can check it out below.

Some publications call the song "scorching." My cousin Milton calls it "blistering." Please feel free to insert your own adjectives. In any case, you can rest assured that the song has nothing to do with the Yardbirds' obscure 1967 album track, "Drinking Muddy Water" or, for that matter, the Standells' 1965 hit, "Dirty Water."

Concrete and Gold is the followup to 2014's Sonic Highways and 2015's Saint Cecilia.