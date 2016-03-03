Foo Fighters Mock Breakup Rumors in Hilarious New Video

We should've known.

Foo Fighters aren't breaking up. They're not even going on indefinite hiatus. Dave Grohl isn't going solo.

The truth is ... well, there's no actual news to be announced. Foo Fighters still exist, just as Catherine the Great is still dead and large wicker baskets can still be used to hold apples.

After the internet was awash with "Foo Fighters are breaking up" rumors for the good part of Wednesday, the band posted a new video mocking the rumors late last night. You can check out the hilarious new clip below.

See you at the next internet rumor!