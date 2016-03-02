Rumor Mill: Are Foo Fighters Breaking Up?

Several media outlets are reporting that Dave Grohl—who performed solo at the Academy Awards—plans on splitting off from Foo Fighters to officially start his solo career.

NY Post's Page Six goes so far as to report that Grohl's solo plans don't sit well with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins:

“The band is billing it as a ‘break,’ but it’s totally Dave going solo, and Taylor is pissed about it.”

A rep for the band told Entertainment Weekly that the rumors are "utterly untrue." Entertainment Weekly also included this quote from its recent interview with Grohl:

"The band is more than a musical group,” Grohl said. “It’s a family and it’s become a way of life with us. We love each other. When the Foo Fighters show up to the airport and there’s four SUVs waiting to drive us away, we all get in one SUV, still, to this day. It’s how we f—ing roll…We’re not breaking up anytime soon, that would be like your grandparents getting a divorce. Too weird.”

We should know the truth soon. The official Foo Fighters Twitter account has hinted at a big announcement that's expected later tonight. Stay tuned!