Forgotten Guitar: Amazing Footage of Black Sabbath Performing in Germany in 1970

With the release of Black Sabbath’s self-titled album in 1970, heavy metal was well and truly born.

However, even in their infancy, Sabbath had no problems creating compelling performances, even if the setting was a little strange, as the video below demonstrates.

Combining two separate live versions of songs that would feature on the band’s forthcoming second studio album, Paranoid, the five-minute video begins with “War Pigs” (with its original lyrics, from when the song was still named “Walpurgis”) shot during the band’s Rock Circus appearance in Frankfurt on June 21, 1970. It's followed by an early rendition of “Iron Man” that's set inside a boxing ring.

Throughout the video, on-screen text appears to disclose the performance fees charged by various bands at the time, with Sabbath charging 4,000 Deutschmarks per show, which would be around $1,100 in 1970.

Jonathan Graham is an ACM UK graduate based in London studying under the likes of Guthrie Govan and Pete Friesen. He is the creator of ForgottenGuitar.com, a classic-guitar media website, and is completing his debut album, Protagonist, due for release in 2016. Updates also can be found at Graham's YouTube channel.