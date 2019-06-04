Forgotten Guitar: Early Footage of George Lynch and Dokken Performing in Europe in '82

A year before heavy metal band Dokken released their debut studio album, Breaking the Chains, in the U.S., the band took to the stage for German TV show Beat Club to perform a few tracks from the record, including "Paris Is Burning," "Young Girls," "Nightrider," "Breaking the Chains" and "Seven Thunders."

The album was already out in Europe on the French label Carrere Records as Breakin' the Chains. However, this 1981 version contains some different mixes and alternate song titles from the later U.S. edition.

"Paris Is Burning" was known as "Paris" and is actually a studio version, as opposed to the December 1982 live recording. The album also contained a song called "We're Illegal," which became "Live to Rock."

Dokken's performance from the broadcast (filmed in Breman, Germany) can be seen in the video clip above.

Jonathan Graham is an ACM UK graduate based in London studying under the likes of Guthrie Govan and Pete Friesen. He is the creator of ForgottenGuitar.com, a classic-guitar media website, and is completing his debut album, Protagonist, due for release in 2016. Updates also can be found at Graham's YouTube channel.