Watch Joe Satriani play Surfing with the Alien on a Strat copy at a fan’s home

If you've ever needed more evidence that the majority of a guitar player's sound is in their fingers, you definitely should check out the video below.

The background on how this actually came to happen is a little unclear. However, in the video, which was uploaded to a YouTube channel called TheMexican1 , Joe Satriani, who appears to be in a fan's home, performs Surfing with the Alien (from his 1987 album of the same name) - not with his usual Ibanez JS series guitar, Marshall amp and signature effects, but with a $100 Pignose Strat copy, a Peavey Backstage 30 practice amp and a Digitech RP200 multi-effect unit.

Minus a few dive bombs and the Satch Scream, the virtuoso provides a pretty much note-perfect rendition of his instrumental classic.

Of course, it might not have been as easy as it looked or sounded. Near the end of the clip, Joe says, “That was a little painful on this guitar."

