Gabriella Quevedo's New Fingerstyle Arrangement of "Here Comes the Sun"

It’s been a while since we checked in on Gabriella Quevedo, the excellent fingerstyle guitarist from Sweden who’s been a popular addition to our pages.

Gabriella, you will recall, has performed fingerstyle arrangements of hits like Pink Floyd’s “Goodbye Blue Sky” and the Eagles’ “Hotel California.”

From the looks of things, she has a soft spot for George Harrison compositions. In addition to covering his Beatles-era song “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” she recently added Harrison’s 1969 Beatles track “Here Comes the Sun” to her repertoire. As with “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” this arrangement is entirely her own.

In addition to her videos on YouTube, Gabriella has been making a name for herself onstage, where she’s performed with the likes of Australian guitar master Tommy Emmanuel. You can view her videos at her YouTube channel and follow her on Facebook.