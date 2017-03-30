Gary Clark Jr. Premieres “Our Love” Music Video from New Live Album

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

Gary Clark Jr., Guitar World's current cover star, has issued a music video for “Our Love,” a track featured on his recently released live album, Live North America 2016.

“Our Love” first appeared on The Story of Sonny Boy Slim, Clark’s 2015 studio album.

This is the third live clip he’s released from Live North America 2016. He previously issued the live version of “The Healing” on February 14 and “My Baby’s Gone” on March 3. Live North America 2016 was released on March 17 via Warner Bros. Records.

Clark recently drew standing ovations for his electric performances at the 2017 Grammy Awards and 2017 MusiCares event honoring Tom Petty.

He heads out on tour on May 2. Visit GaryClarkJr.com for tour dates and locations.