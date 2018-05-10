Gov't Mule Announce Summer North American Tour

(Image credit: Jacob Blickenstaff)

Gov't Mule have announced a summer tour. The tour will feature a number of dates with The Magpie Salute, in addition to a handful of dates with The Avett Brothers.

During their six dates with The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule will perform Dark Side of the Mule, a set of their re-interpretations of some of the most beloved tracks in the Pink Floyd catalog. The band has only played their Dark Side of the Mule set twice, Halloween 2008 at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, MA and at the Mountain Jam Festival in 2015.

The band is touring behind their most recent album, 2017's Revolution Come...Revolution Go. You can check out their full itinerary below.

"You never know where an album is going to head until you get into it,” Haynes told Guitar World about Revolution Come... Revolution Go last August. “I just found myself writing in a lot of different directions and all of them seemed to work together especially when interpreted by the band and our collective personality."

"You have to work up the songs and see which ones feel like they want to go together because the album concept is still very important to me and I don’t think I’ll ever change my view on that no matter how popular single tracks become. I’ll keep assuming or hoping that most people will agree with that approach.”

Gov't Mule 2018 Tour Dates:

June 2—Atlanta, GA @ Candler Park Fest

June 29—Torgau, DE @ Kulturbastion

June 30—Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

July 1—Maidstone, UK @ Ramblin' Man Fair

July 12—Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

July 13—Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center*



July 14—Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center*

July 21 - 22—Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

July 24—Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

July 25—Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside

July 26 - 27—Floyd, VA @ Floyd Fest



July 28—Jay, VT @ Jay Peak

August 4—Notodden, NO @ Notodden Blues Festival

August 17—Charlotte, NC @ CMCU Amphitheater**

August 18—Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium**

August 19—Whites Creek, TN @ The Woods Amphitheater**

August 21—Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center**

August 23—Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center*

August 24—Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

August 25—Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre*

August 26—Des Moines, IA @ Brenton Plaza**

August 28—Mankata, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater**

August 29—Papillion, NE @ SumTur**

August 31—Park City, UT @ Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater**

September 2—Sun Valley, ID @ Sun Valley Pavilion^

September 14 - 16—Sun Valley, ID @ Sun Valley Pavilion

September 23—Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

*Dark Side of the Mule w/ The Avett Brothers & The Magpie Salute

** with Magpie Salute

^ with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real