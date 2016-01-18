Guitar World's Top 50 Guitar Albums of the Eighties

In early 1990, the editors of Guitar World magazine sat back, grabbed some coffee and painstakingly selected what they considered the top 50 guitar albums of the just-ended Eighties.

The albums are listed in order, from "killer" to "jaw-droppingly awesome." Or from 50 to 1, depending on your perspective.

Please note that there are actually 51 albums in the gallery (There was a tie somewhere along the way).

