Guitarist Rips Through Muse’s “Hysteria” on Two Cigar Box Guitars

Look out, Rob Scallon! French guitarist Jerome Graille might be the next YouTube king of covers on weird, homemade instruments.

In this new video, Graille rips through Muse's “Hysteria” on a couple of different cigar box guitars, including a four-string A.J. Gaither Arkansas Tenor Cigar Box Guitar by CBGitty.com.

Graille also has tackled AC/DC’s hammer-on intense “Thunderstruck” on a three-string cigar box guitar (below).

Learn more about his lessons and music right here.

Shane Speal is "King of the Cigar Box Guitar" and the creator of the modern cigar box guitar movement. Hear the music, see the instruments and read about his Cigar Box Guitar Museum at ShaneSpeal.com. Speal's latest album, Holler! is on C. B. Gitty Records.