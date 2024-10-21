“You only have so many great solos in you, don’t give one to Michael Jackson!” Eddie Van Halen recorded his Beat It solo in secret – and his brother is still mad about it 42 years later

News
By
( , , )
published

Alex Van Halen says Eddie’s legendary appearance on the pop smash was a waste of his finite talents – and the perfect excuse for David Lee Roth to leave the band

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen joins pop star Michael Jackson on stage to perform his hit song &quot;Beat It&quot; during The Jacksons Victory Tour on July 14, 1984 at Texas Stadium in Dallas, Texas
(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Alex Van Halen has revealed he's still angry over Eddie Van Halen's legendary guest spot on Michael Jackson's Beat It, which the late electric guitar legend recorded without telling his bandmates.

Talking to UK newspaper The Guardian to promote his new memoir, Brothers, Alex revealed his brother had tracked his now-iconic solo for the pop hit in secret at a time of great tensions within the band.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.