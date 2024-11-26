“I only picked up guitar in the first place to impress my father. I didn’t have a true desire to play that great players like Joe Bonamassa did”: Billy Corgan opens up on his guitar insecurities and being cast as the Smashing Pumpkins’ “big, bad Dracula”

On Aghori Mhori Mei, the Smashing Pumpkins recapture the vibe, feel and tones of their classic early ’90s LPs. Corgan explains how, why – and what took them so long

In case you haven’t been paying attention, everything Billy Corgan does or says has been making headlines lately. It comes with the territory of being in a mega band. And while that might sound somewhat frustrating, Corgan doesn’t think so.

“I’m at a point now where I don’t even care,” he tells Guitar World. “I don’t care what people think. I don’t care if they think I’m great; my focus is, I want people to enjoy the band. I want people to listen to our music and see us play.”

