“He plays that amazing lead, and I'm like two feet from him. Can you get a better private concert with Van Halen, anywhere, ever?”: Charlie Sheen reveals the real story behind Eddie Van Halen’s legendary Two and a Half Men cameo

Eddie Van Halen on Two and a Half Men (S07E01) - YouTube Watch On

Charlie Sheen's long-running sitcom, Two and a Half Men, featured its fair share of celebrity cameos, with Elvis Costello, Steven Tyler and ZZ Top all making an appearance on the show.

And, hardcore Two and a Half Men and Van Halen fans would know that Eddie Van Halen was also part of this roster of rock-stars-turned-actors, appearing in the opening episode of the seventh series, titled 818-jklpuzo, which aired on September 21, 2009.

Speaking about Van Halen's appearance in an interview with Loudwire, Sheen has recalled making the episode with the guitar icon, noting he wasn’t afraid to improvise in his acting, either.



“With Eddie Van Halen, during the table read for that episode, he made a change in one of the lines of dialog,” Sheen explains. “And you're not supposed to do that in like that kind of environment.

“His change was brilliant. The alternate that he added was brilliant. And he went ahead and just said it and didn't read the line that was there.”

He continues, “It's the thing where I'm constipated and he's at the studio, and then he comes out of the bathroom, and I think his line is, ‘Two burritos and a root beer float,’ something like that.”

And Van Halen being Van Halen, it would have been remiss not to have him shred a little in the scene.

“Then he plays that amazing lead, just shredding,” Sheen exclaims. “And I'm like two feet from him. I mean, can you get a better, private concert with Van Halen, anywhere, ever? They did five takes of it. And I'm like, ‘Are you sure we don't need a six?’

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“But his idea, and it made such perfect sense, was Eruption. And that would have meant I would have been front row, like the only row, for a live Eruption! That was taken from me.”



We can only assume it was the productions concerns over royalties that ultimately prevented what would have been the ultimate poetic pairing of shred icon and bathroom humor.

In other recent Van Halen news, Wolfgang Van Halen recently recalled his time on bass duties with the band – noting he felt part of his role was keeping Eddie in check.