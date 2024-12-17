“A lot of my practice is about making smooth pedal changes to avoid surprises”: God Is an Astronaut’s Torsten Kinsella on his favorite fuzz flavors, tube amp disasters and learning his pedalboard dance steps

Features
By
published

The post-rock savant joins us to talk first guitars, his debut songs and why his father’s vintage P-Bass is more than just another instrument

Torsten Kinsella plays a Gibson semi-hollow on a stage lit up in red, pink and orange.
(Image credit: Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty Images)

With the Irish post-rock institution God Is an Astronaut reentering Earth’s atmosphere this year with mind-blowing (and expanding) new album Embers, we picked up the blower to frontman and guitarist Torsten Kinsella to talk all things guitar.

It’s a quick-fire round of questions. First guitars, first song learned, favorite piece of gear, but it reveals a lot about where Kinsella is coming from, the sorts of things he likes to hear through his guitar amp – and the stompboxes he needs to make their sound happen. He is also a living testament to the old touring muso’s adage that you need back-ups of back-ups and a Plan C for when it all goes wrong.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Joe Matera
Joe Matera

Joe Matera is an Australian guitarist and music journalist who has spent the past two decades interviewing a who's who of the rock and metal world and written for Guitar World, Total Guitar, Rolling Stone, Goldmine, Sound On Sound, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and many others. He is also a recording and performing musician and solo artist who has toured Europe on a regular basis and released several well-received albums including instrumental guitar rock outings through various European labels. Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera has called him, "... a great guitarist who knows what an electric guitar should sound like and plays a fluid pleasing style of rock." He's the author of Backstage Pass: The Grit and the Glamour.