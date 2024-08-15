“Tailored for today's guitar virtuosos”: Ernie Ball Music Man has given Jason Richardson’s signature Cutlass a serious upgrade, with some potentially game-changing pickups

The prog virtuoso's latest signatures make use of some newly innovated humbuckers that are said to be the result of “decades of guitar string research”

Ernie Ball Music Man Jason Richardson Cutlass HT
(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man (EBMM) has overhauled Jason Richardson’s Cutlass signature guitar with the firm’s recently innovated HT humbuckers, resulting in a new design “tailored for today’s guitar virtuosos”.

Arriving in six- and seven-string variants – and with the choice of either Venetian Red and Kokiri Forest finishes – the Jason Richardson Artist Series Cutlass HT electric guitar swaps out the existing model’s custom pickups for Heat Treated alternatives, which it reckons will take the performance of the bona fide shred machine to new heights.

Ernie Ball Music Man Jason Richardson Cutlass HT
(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)
Ernie Ball Music Man Jason Richardson Cutlass HT
(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.