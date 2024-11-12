“Bruno would send me records, and I would send him records. Eventually, he asked, ‘Would you want to play on a song?’”: How Ella Feingold got working with Bruno Mars – and how it differed from her Prince audition
Feingold had already worked with Janet Jackson, Jay-Z, Erykah Badu and Queen Latifah when she got the call from Bruno Mars
From performing with a huge array of big-name artists – including Janet Jackson, Jay-Z, Erykah Badu, Queen Latifah, Nas, Destiny's Child, and George Clinton, to name but a few – to auditioning for Prince, session ace Ella Feingold has done it all, and proven herself to be the one A-listers call when they need an R&B and funk electric guitar player.
Feingold was recently honored with a Grammy for her performance on 2021’s An Evening with Silk Sonic by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – a truly well-deserved win, considering the album’s cultural impact and her smooth, groove-driven guitar contributions. So, how did the award-winning collaboration come about?
“Bruno hit me up,” she reveals in an upcoming interview with Guitar World. “And when we initially talked on the phone, he didn't tell me what he was working on. He asked me to listen to records and get my opinion of what I thought they used for amps, strings, and picks. I'm nuts about that stuff; I've done my homework.
“We had a series of conversations; he would send me records, and I would send him records. Then, eventually, he asked, ‘Would you want to play on a song?’ I said, ‘Of course!’ I didn't want to invite myself onto someone’s record, but I hoped he would ask me to be on it.”
Working with Mars and his team proved to be a very different experience from auditioning for Prince, which Feingold did in 2005.
“Bruno was different from Prince. He knew what he wanted,” she recalls. Feingold clarifies that this doesn't mean Prince didn’t know what he wanted – rather, he was testing her.
“He was being cryptic on purpose. Bruno was different; he had ideas of what he was looking for, and I certainly had ideas. I got all his ideas done, gave him extra tracks of things I heard, and let him comp however he wanted.”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
At the 2022 Grammys, An Evening with Silk Sonic won a total of four awards: Best R&B Song, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance (a tie with Jazmine Sullivan), and Record of the Year.
Guitar World's full interview with Ella Feingold will be published later this month.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
“We all turned up and laid down the backing track. Then, they told me that maybe Paul McCartney would be coming down”: Steve Cradock on that time he recorded with a Beatle – using Paul Weller’s Epiphone Casino
“I love driving people crazy. They come and say, ‘How did you do that? I’ve been working for months trying to get that.’ And I say, ‘It’s just a pedal!’” A guide to untapped guitar playing of David Gilmour’s solo albums