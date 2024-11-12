“Bruno would send me records, and I would send him records. Eventually, he asked, ‘Would you want to play on a song?’”: How Ella Feingold got working with Bruno Mars – and how it differed from her Prince audition

News
By
( , )
Contributions from
published

Feingold had already worked with Janet Jackson, Jay-Z, Erykah Badu and Queen Latifah when she got the call from Bruno Mars

Right-Ella Feingold with guitars in the background; Left-Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
(Image credit: Left-Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Right-Ella Feingold)

From performing with a huge array of big-name artists – including Janet Jackson, Jay-Z, Erykah Badu, Queen Latifah, Nas, Destiny's Child, and George Clinton, to name but a few – to auditioning for Prince, session ace Ella Feingold has done it all, and proven herself to be the one A-listers call when they need an R&B and funk electric guitar player.

Feingold was recently honored with a Grammy for her performance on 2021’s An Evening with Silk Sonic by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – a truly well-deserved win, considering the album’s cultural impact and her smooth, groove-driven guitar contributions. So, how did the award-winning collaboration come about?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from