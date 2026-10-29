The first Black Friday guitar sale has officially launched – bag a monstrous up to 30% off Epiphone, Fender, Martin, and more at Guitar Center

With the anticipation of Black Friday guitar deals in full swing, there’s a whole bunch of retailers starting their sales unseasonably early – great news if you can’t wait to steal a deal on some awesome guitar gear. Head over to Guitar Center now, and you'll find up to 30% off a massive range of big-name brands in the Pre-Black Friday Sale.

This epic early Black Friday offer includes up to 20% off guitars, 40% off select pedals and effects, and Guitar Center's lowest prices of the year on popular gear.

This deal lasts only until Wednesday, November 11th, so you’ve got a short time to grab something! That said, the sale will likely be replaced by the official Black Friday bargains soon after.

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Guitar Center: Pre-Black Friday Sale

With hearty discounts on guitars from Fender and Gibson to a slew of pianos, drum kits, accessories, and more, there is no need to wait until Black Friday to grab a bargain.

As you can imagine, this sale includes a wealth of discounted goodies. So, to make this a little easier, we've hand-selected a few of our favorites.

First up is the Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow, down from $799 to $679. If you like your Les Pauls a little less traditional and a bit more ‘metal’, this amazing-looking Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow might just take your fancy. It’s got a nice $120 sale discount and is exclusively available at Guitar Center, so you won’t find this finish anywhere else.

Dual ProBucker humbuckers deliver searing rock and metal tones, and it has CTS potentiometers like a more expensive Gibson model. Grover tuners and a Locktone tune-o-matic bridge make up a rock-solid hardware offering, making this a great guitar for gigging on a budget.

Next, I've found a generous $130 off the IK Multimedia ToneX. In our glowing review, we said, "There is no shortage of applications for the TONEX. It's a no-brainer for any player who wants to take a digital version of their rig to their gig in a compact, portable, and affordable format. But it's a similarly practical tool for the home or studio."



Lastly, I've spotted $100 off one of my favorite beginner acoustic guitars, the stunning D'Angelico Premier Gramercy CS. The D’Angelico Premier Gramercy is, undoubtedly, a fine guitar for the money. It is well-made, sounds great, and looks interesting. Some players may like the tone on the bright side, but it can't be denied that the Premier Gramercy offers outstanding value for players of all levels and is even better at only $299!



Now, there's a lot more on offer in this sale, so I highly recommend browsing the full offering. You have until November 11 to get involved.