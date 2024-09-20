“Genuinely collectible art pieces that sound and play as amazing as they look”: Vernon Reid’s eagerly awaited Reverend signature series is finally here – along with a new Greg Koch S-style

Reverend has unveiled a collection of new electric guitars, which is highlighted by the long-awaited arrival of Vernon Reid’s latest signature guitar.

Reid’s guitar – of which there are three individual variations that form part of one broader family – is joined by a new signature six-string for his fellow Reverend artist Greg Koch, as well as a new-look take on the firm’s standard instruments.

News of a new Reid Reverend first emerged back in April, when the Living Colour legend teased he’d been working with the brand to produce its first-ever Floyd Rose-equipped build.

After some sightings in the wild, Reid’s signature was put under the spotlight in a Guitar World video, which showcased his upcoming ‘Mystery Tramp’ model.

Now, The Mystery Tramp is officially here – with, it seems, some far more tame googly eyes compared to the ones that can be found on Reid's own model – and it’s been released as part of what’s been officially badged ‘The Totem Series’ alongside ‘The Shaman’ and ‘The Talisman’.

Each model arrives with its own unique body artwork but they all feature identical core specs. Across the board, the Totem guitars feature korina bodies, ebony fretboards and custom-covered Railhammer pickups, as well as that aforementioned Floyd Rose.

“The Reverend Vernon Reid Signature Totem Series guitars are genuinely collectible art pieces that sound and play as amazing as they look,” Reverend says of Reid’s new signature guitars, which are available from $1,999.

Greg Koch has also been honored with a new Gristle ST – a double-cut creation that carries a bit of Fender flair in its three single-coil, Strat-a-like style. This particular model joins the blues guitar heavyweight’s existing Gristlemaster and Gristle-90.

Here, the Gristle ST is designed with a chamber beneath the pickguard – as well as a raised center block – in a bid to promote better dynamics, feel and resonance. It also comes loaded with hum-free Fishman Gristle-Tone pickups and a Wilkinson VS100N tremolo.

“The Gristle ST has everything I need to engage in fiendish musical deeds,” Koch notes. “It has the classic sounds with a second voice to the pickups that adds more girthsome tones, and a tremolo system that can take a licking and stay in tune.”

The Gristle ST is available now for $1,799.

Reverend has also expanded its standard lineup with the unveiling of the Flame Maple Series – a new collection that (you guessed it) offers flame maple top-versions of its Charger, Roundhouse, Sensei and Kingbolt body shapes.

Notably, Reverend has also decided to equip its Kingbolt RA with a Floyd Rose, perhaps taking inspiration from the Totem models. As such, expect to see more Floyd Rose Reverends in the future.

Other specs include korina bodies, ebony fingerboards and gold hardware. A price for these particular models has yet to be confirmed.

Head over to Reverend to find out more about all the new releases.