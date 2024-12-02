“I depended on Mike – on how he maintained my guitars and amps show after show, and hour after hour in the studio”: Joe Satriani pays tribute to his long-time guitar tech with new instrumental track

Mike Manning was Satriani’s tech for over 30 years, and helped him both on the road and in the studio with his “flawless” work and “sunny personality”

Joe Satriani
(Image credit: David Redfern/Redferns via Getty Images)

Joe Satriani has paid tribute to his long-time guitar tech, Mike Manning, with a new instrumental track.

Manning, born in 1956, recently passed away after spending much of his career as Satriani’s right-hand six-string man. Satch’s somber lead lines on Mike Manning (1956 - 2024) – which are delivered with a thick, warm, and fuzzy tone atop a sea of mournful, swathing keyboard textures – are a fitting way to immortalize his spirit.

