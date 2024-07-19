“Joe has taken the essence of Eddie's guitar solos, and he puts his heart and soul into it… it's so much better than a guy just mimicking him exactly”: Sammy Hagar can’t believe how good Joe Satriani sounds playing Van Halen songs

The frontman has spoken in depth about the Best of All Worlds tour so far, including Satriani’s immense dedication to the cause – and how these gigs are proving to be some of the best shows of his life

Sammy Hagar and Joe Satriani
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sammy Hagar has continued to talk up Joe Satriani’s Eddie Van Halen chops, with the wheels of their highly anticipated Best of All Worlds now well-greased.

The former Van Halen and Montrose vocalist has picked up where David Lee Roth’s failed EVH tribute left off in 2022 – which saw Michael Anthony and, strangely, Jason Newsted in talks to play a role – by piecing together a band to perform a Van Halen-centric setlist. 

