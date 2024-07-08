“It's my mod on Frankenstein. Eddie's gonna come back and kill me!” Joe Satriani fears Eddie Van Halen will haunt him for what he’s done to his Frankenstein design

By
published

Satch has shown off the heavily modded EVH Frankenstein he’ll be using to tackle Eddie's guitar parts on the Best Of All Worlds tour later this month

Joe Satriani and Eddie Van Halen
(Image credit: Jeremy White YouTube / Getty Images)

The hotly anticipated Best Of All Worlds tour is right around the corner, and Joe Satriani has given fans a closer look at some of the wild mods he’s made to an EVH Frankenstein electric guitar he'll be playing during the shows. 

However, he’s worried about what the consequences of gutting the guitar will be, as he jokes: “It's my own mod on Frankenstein – Eddie's gonna come back and kill me!”

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.