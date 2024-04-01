“Fingers are crossed that once I start playing Ain’t Talkin’ ‘bout Love, it'll be like, ‘I'm here, I'm in the zone’”: Joe Satriani is working with 3rd Power on the ultimate '86 era Van Halen amp

By Phil Weller
published

As Satriani prepares for this summer's Best of All Worlds tour with Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony, the guitarist has opened up on his preparation, which includes the building of a brand new amp and a deep dive into the technicalities of EVH's playing

Joe Satriani and Eddie Van Halen
(Image credit: Getty Images / Daniel Knighton / Ebet Roberts)

Joe Satriani has revealed that he’s working on a new guitar amp designed specifically to capture Eddie Van Halen’s 1986 guitar tone. 

The guitarist, fresh from releasing his first original song with Steve Vai, is preparing to perform hits from across Van Halen’s back catalog with Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, and Jason Bonham this summer. 

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.