“You’re playing that fast that you need to have a satin neck? Really? Wear it down yourself, you lazy sod!” Why Johnny Marr isn’t convinced by the satin neck trend

There are players who like factory-fresh satin necks, and those who don’t. Johnny Marr can very much be considered a member of the latter camp.

On paper, the appeal of a satin neck is seemingly obvious. Unlike gloss necks, those given the satin treatment promise an easy worn-in feel, and promote improved speed and better neck navigation by offering significantly less friction between the neck and fretting hand.

Gloss necks, on the other hand, are prone to becoming ‘sticky’, especially in sweatier playing scenarios, and are sometimes avoided in favor of sleeker satin.

For Marr, though, traditional gloss necks are by far the better option for players. In fact, in the new issue of Guitar World, he had some rather choice words for those who subscribe to the satin school of thought.

When asked about why he opted for a gloss neck on his new Martin M-6 and M-7 signature guitars, Marr replies, “I have to try and talk about the neck without sounding offensive or angry. Satin finishes: why? No need. You’re really playing that fast that you need to have a satin neck? Really?

Marr’s comments are certainly going to cause a stir, owing to the strong popularity of satin necks and the sheer number of players who consider reduced friction and a smoother neck – one they don’t stick to – to be the superior option.

Marr's Martin M-7 has a full-sized, gloss neck (Image credit: Martin)

Indeed, satin necks are becoming increasingly the norm on modern builds from the likes of PRS and Fender, and many DIY players are partial to sanding down gloss necks in order to speed up the process of achieving a vintage worn-in feel without having to spend years manually doing it themselves through playing.

Of course, there are those who prefer gloss necks, and there are plenty of companies (Gibson immediately springs to mind) that remain loyal to the more high-end finish.

Marr is one of them, and as he goes on to explain, he doesn’t feel like there’s a need to tinker with the time-tested treatment – and he’s especially skeptical of those who artificially sand their own gloss necks.

“Like, a beautiful glossy neck, that was on all the old guitars since time immemorial – your technique is so dazzling, or you’re so uncomfortable putting your hand on that gloss, or you’re so affronted by it, that we’ve had to have years of really bad finishes on necks? No need. Wear it down yourself, you lazy sod!”

It's a point of view Marr shares for all his guitars. His signature Fender Jaguar, for example, is inspired by his own 1965 model and that, too, features a full-on gloss neck.

Visit Magazines Direct to pick up the latest issue of Guitar World, which features the full interview with Johnny Marr.