“Starting out as a singer, I realized the guitar was the closest instrument to the human voice in terms of expression”: Judith Hill on her journey from backing singer for Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder to picking up guitar in her own band

Features
By
published

The 20 Feet From Stardom singer worked with – and learned from – the biggest names in pop before she seized a six-string and formed her own group

Judith Hill hits a solo on her Gibson SG, live at the Notodden Blues Festival 2024, in Norway.
(Image credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

Judith Hill spent many years as a backing singer to Prince, Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder before deciding to front her own band. Hill’s vocal chops were a given, but what came as a surprise was her guitar playing.

She uncannily mixes incisive, visceral, blues-drenched solos with economical, “Jimmy Nolen meets Nile Rodgers” funk-rhythm grooves. Hill’s new album, her fifth, Letters from a Black Widow, is a career-defining statement that serves as the perfect introduction to her unique talents.

