“I don’t really listen to Prince’s guitar playing – it’s very triggering. But I always feel his spirit”: How Purple protege Judith Hill pushed past her ‘black widow’ trolls to discover a new relationship between her voice and her SG

By Andrew Daly
published

The vocalist, who also worked with Michael Jackson near the end of his life, has fed the negativity into her new album, which she describes as “the unleashing of a beast”

Judith Hill
(Image credit: GInger Sole)

With her latest record, Letters from a Black Widow, Judith Hill clearly means business. “This album is the removal of a muzzle,” she says emphatically. “It’s the embrace of a hurricane. It’s the unleashing of a beast.”

Given all Hill has been through over the last few years, that’s understandable. Many will recall her participation in 2013 documentary 20 Feet from Stardom, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews and garnered a Black Reel Award for its outstanding depiction of the life of backup singers.

Andrew Daly
