“The thread is I must’ve suffered at their hands because I wasn’t allowed to write anything. I was still a guitar player, still writing the whole time through Pixies and Breeders”: Kim Deal on why she has always been both a guitarist and a bassist

Deal had been hounded by the narrative that, aside from a couple of songs, she was never “allowed” to write songs with the Pixies – now, she's setting the record straight

Kim Deal of The Breeders performs onstage during the Olivia Rodrigo Sold-Out GUTS World Tour at Madison Square Garden on April 05, 2024 in New York City
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Kim Deal is best known for shaping two of the most influential bands of the late ’80s and ’90s – the Pixies and The Breeders – who elevated the “loud-quiet-loud” sound into an art form. Now, Deal is stepping out on her own with a solo album that showcases the breadth of her songwriting capabilities, as well as her bass and guitar playing – even featuring a stray ukulele.

In alt-rock mythology, Deal's complicated relationship with Black Francis is a tale as old as time. The narrative that she was never “allowed” to write songs with the Pixies (aside from tracks like Gigantic, co-written by Deal) has hounded her throughout her career. Now, she’s setting the record straight.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.