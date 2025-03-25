“A story of groundbreaking innovation, defiant passion and secret love”: Pop star Lizzo is set to play rock guitar pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe in an upcoming biopic – and has been filmed jamming on a Suhr at shows

The movie – Rosetta – will focus on a significant period in Tharpe's life, culminating in her first stadium show which doubled as a wedding

Left-Lizzo playing guitar while performing in concert at Irving Plaza on March 16, 2025 in New York City; Right-Sister Rosetta Tharpe singing and playing a Gibson L-5 guitar onstage at Cafe Society Downtown, New York City, 11th December 1940
(Image credit: Left-Noam Galai/Getty Images for Atlantic Records; Right-Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Pop star Lizzo is set to play rock guitar pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Amazon MGM Studios' Rosetta – a project that is still in development.

“Inspired by true events, the film will capture a pivotal period in Tharpe’s life — one of groundbreaking innovation, defiant passion and secret love,” reports Deadline.

“As she shatters musical boundaries with her signature guitar sound, she must navigate societal constraints, conceal her love for another woman and ultimately transform a wedding into one of the most legendary concerts in history: the first stadium show.”

While there is no director attached as of yet, the movie will be produced by Lizzo, alongside Kevin Beisler, and Significant Productions’ Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitaker – with Natalie Chaidez and Kwynn Perry writing the screenplay.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, widely touted as the “Godmother of Rock and Roll,” gained popularity throughout the ’30s and ’40s with her gospel recordings, which fused spiritual lyrics with her unique brand of electric guitar.

In fact, her guitar playing directly influenced early rock and roll musicians, including Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley, as well as the development of British blues in the ’60s.

Meanwhile, Lizzo is a four-time Grammy winner whose previous acting credits include 2019's Hustlers. The biopic, alongside her recent single Still Bad and forthcoming fifth album, mark her return to the spotlight after former members of her dance troupe filed multiple sexual harassment lawsuits in 2023 – allegations the artist has vehemently denied.

On her recent comeback shows, Lizzo has been spied wielding a pink Suhr Classic JM and playing guitar on live versions of Juice – a move that now looks like it could be part of her preparations for playing Tharpe.

She even dropped a snippet of Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit into her recent gig at New York's Irving Plaza (at 20:28).

LIZZO 16 MARCH 2025 Full Live Concert at Irving Plaza, New York, USA 03/16/2025 #lizzo #live 3/16/25 - YouTube LIZZO 16 MARCH 2025 Full Live Concert at Irving Plaza, New York, USA 03/16/2025 #lizzo #live 3/16/25 - YouTube
Watch On

The music biopic genre has been riding high over the past couple of years. Most recently, the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown received countless accolades – despite missing out on an Oscar – while stars Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro, who played Bob Dylan and Joan Baez, respectively, were praised for their portrayals and the lengths they went to in order to nail their guitar parts.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

