“Joe was great at making me comfortable – he’s such a nice guy”: When Matteo Mancuso jammed with Joe Bonamassa

Features
By
published

2024 Year in Review: The Sicilian guitar great joined the blues maestro for one of the year’s fieriest fretboard face-offs

Matteo Mancuso (left) and Joe Bonamassa: the Sicilian virtuoso wears a red hoodie and plays his Yamaha Revstar; Bonamassa wears his blue suit and hits a sore note on a 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard.
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images; Gary Miller/Getty Images)

2024 Year in Review: Sicilian virtuoso Matteo Mancuso made an appearance with Joe Bonamassa and his band in April, guesting on Breaking Up Somebody’s Home to a delighted crowd in Berlin.

JoBo laughingly shrugged at the notion of trying to keep up with the whiz kid on stage with him and had been kind enough to give him a pep talk before the performance.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).