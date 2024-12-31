“Joe was great at making me comfortable – he’s such a nice guy”: When Matteo Mancuso jammed with Joe Bonamassa
2024 Year in Review: The Sicilian guitar great joined the blues maestro for one of the year’s fieriest fretboard face-offs
2024 Year in Review: Sicilian virtuoso Matteo Mancuso made an appearance with Joe Bonamassa and his band in April, guesting on Breaking Up Somebody’s Home to a delighted crowd in Berlin.
JoBo laughingly shrugged at the notion of trying to keep up with the whiz kid on stage with him and had been kind enough to give him a pep talk before the performance.
“Joe was great at making me comfortable – he’s such a nice guy,” Mancuso told us a few months after, while also giving us the background on his latest track, Paul Position.
The new song had originally been composed as a demo for the Bacci baritone Mancuso had been using and ended up loosely serving as a tribute to Mr. Big/Racer X shred master Paul Gilbert, hence the name.
The guitarist was also quick to point out that his endorsement deal with Yamaha remains very much intact, and the Bacci partnership is exclusively for baritone models – which Yamaha no longer make.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Amit has been writing for titles like Total Guitar, MusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Prog, Record Collector, Planet Rock, Rhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).