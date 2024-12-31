“Joe was great at making me comfortable – he’s such a nice guy”: When Matteo Mancuso jammed with Joe Bonamassa

2024 Year in Review: Sicilian virtuoso Matteo Mancuso made an appearance with Joe Bonamassa and his band in April, guesting on Breaking Up Somebody’s Home to a delighted crowd in Berlin.

JoBo laughingly shrugged at the notion of trying to keep up with the whiz kid on stage with him and had been kind enough to give him a pep talk before the performance.

“Joe was great at making me comfortable – he’s such a nice guy,” Mancuso told us a few months after, while also giving us the background on his latest track, Paul Position.

Joe Bonamassa & Matteo Mancuso - Breaking Up Somebody's Home - Berlin am 18.04.2024 - YouTube Watch On

The new song had originally been composed as a demo for the Bacci baritone Mancuso had been using and ended up loosely serving as a tribute to Mr. Big/Racer X shred master Paul Gilbert, hence the name.

The guitarist was also quick to point out that his endorsement deal with Yamaha remains very much intact, and the Bacci partnership is exclusively for baritone models – which Yamaha no longer make.

Matteo Mancuso - Paul Position (Original) - YouTube Watch On