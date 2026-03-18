“I won’t go through treatment. I’ve lived the life of 10 men and will die with dignity”: The Wildhearts frontman Ginger Wildheart reveals cancer diagnosis
The 61-year-old vows to continue touring and writing new music during the time he has left
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The Wildhearts frontman and guitarist Ginger Wildheart has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer. The news was shared and confirmed with the British rock band's fans on March 16 via the official social media platforms.
“During The Wildhearts’ incredible More Satanic Rites UK tour in December 2025, frontman and founding member Ginger Wildheart was experiencing severe pains that some nights forced him to take some short breaks from stage,” reads the statement. “Determined not to upset the band’s loyal fans – new and old – Ginger took painkillers to ensure the rock’n’roll was delivered, without missing a riff.
“Away from the tour, Ginger has sought medical tests and investigations to establish the cause of the ongoing issue. The results have been confirmed, and we are saddened to report that Ginger has been diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) – a rare but aggressive strain of cancer.”Article continues below
The statement goes on to say that Wildheart is in “fine fettle” and continues to write songs under the guise of the Wildhearts as well as several solo projects. Additionally, all Wildhearts shows are still scheduled to go ahead as planned.
“While we process this news and await further medical advice, Ginger wants everyone to know that strength and positivity will prevail and the show will go on.
“Make sure you come and see The Wildhearts – sounding bigger and more refreshingly amazing than ever – at a venue near you soon.”
Since the news broke, the frontman also added his own thoughts on social media. “Thank you for all your messages of support," he writes. "I won't go through treatment. I've lived the life of ten men and will die with dignity.
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“Still got 2-3 years to say goodbye to everyone. And I'll be rocking until the very last moment. No misery, please. Positivity all the way.”
The Wildhearts are scheduled to kick off a UK tour in a few weeks, starting with Liverpool on April 2. All remaining tickets are available from the official Wildhearts website.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
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