“His work helped shape the sound of generations of musicians”: Lyndon Laney, founder of Laney Amplification, has died aged 77
Laney played with Robert Plant and John Bonham, then established Laney Amplification in 1967 – helping Tony Iommi to define the sound of metal guitar
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Lyndon Laney, the founder of Laney Amplification and “one of the true pioneers of British musical equipment manufacturing,” has died at the age of 77. The news was announced on social media via the official Laney Amplification channels.
“It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Lyndon Laney, founder of Laney Amplification,” the statement reads.
“Lyndon established Laney Amplification in 1967 and, through vision, dedication, and an uncompromising commitment to quality, built the company from modest beginnings into an internationally respected and successful brand. His work helped shape the sound of generations of musicians, most notably that of his long-term friend Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath.”Article continues below
Laney built his first amplifier in his dad’s garden shed, with little thought of turning it into a bona fide business – that is, until his friends began asking for his amps, and Laney Amplification was born.
In 1970, he built the custom Laney LA 100 BL for local musician, Tony Iommi, who used it on the first two Black Sabbath albums. It set the template for the much-loved Supergroup amp – and, more importantly, the sound of metal guitar as we know it.
Since that point, the UK-based company has steadily grown and now has distribution channels around the world, building a reputation for innovative solid-state and tube amplifiers, with an eye firmly set on the next thing.
Other Laney innovations include the KLIPP, the first amplifier to feature a boost channel in 1972, the DP Range, the first bass amplifier with a graphic EQ in 1988, and the “studio” amp range equipped with T-USB technology.
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While best known for his eponymous amp brand, Laney also developed numerous other industry ventures, under the umbrella of the Headstock Group, as the statement explains:
“First expanding into the Pro Audio sector with the acquisition of HH Audio, then with the development of Headstock Distribution to represent the Hoshino Gakki brands Ibanez and Tama, and then attracting further leading brands such as Zildjian, Vic Firth, and DiMarzio.
“Lyndon’s influence extended far beyond business success; he was admired for his warmth, integrity, humour, and quiet determination.”
Moreover, Lyndon “was not only a founder,” but a “creator, innovator, and trusted figure whose passion for industry was at the heart of his working life.”
Speaking about his journey from playing bass to building an amplifier empire, Laney told My Guitar Lessons in 2015:
“I had a deep interest in electronics and a fascination for tubes in particular, which was stimulated by the amplification requirements to gig at night,” he explained.
“At that time, I was playing in a local band, The Band of Joy, with John Bonham on drums (you never did get over John) and Robert Plant on vocals. Robert always held his own up front despite the racket behind him. Great times... and Robert and John went on to bigger and greater things.
“My interest turned more and more to amplifier construction and working at that time in my father’s garage... Two days before I was due to go [to college], I decided to carry on for a couple of years making amplifiers.”
Laney’s intention was to head back into education soon afterwards, though as he noted, in 2015, “40 years later... I still haven’t made it to university.”
Lyndon’s legacy, as well as the business, continues through his son, James Laney, who “proudly carries that vision forward”, currently working with signature artists including Billy Corgan and Lari Basilio.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
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