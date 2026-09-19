“It was super-cool looking – and very uncool in an indie rock world”: Page Hamilton on the ESP Horizon that’s been on every Helmet album from Meantime on (and was a GW cover star)

This month in Guitar World's cover stars we journey back to March 1993, when Page Hamilton of Helmet graced the cover of the magazine, holding the ESP Horizon that would be his calling card.

Coming out of the NYC punk and alternative scene with a pink/magenta Superstrat was a real power move. Here we get the story behind the guitar.

Where and when did you get this cover image guitar?

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I got it at ESP when the company was four guys upstairs above 48th Street Custom Guitars in New York City. Baker Rorick was the sales guy back then and was acquainted with then-Helmet bassist Henry Bogdan.

He said he worked for this pretty new-to-the-U.S. guitar company and asked, “Would Page be interested in talking to them?” I went by, and they had maybe 50 to 75 guitars on wooden shelves.

I started pulling guitars down with the ESP guitar tech, the late, great Paul Skelton, and found my Horizon Custom with a Floyd Rose bridge and reverse headstock. It was super-cool looking and very uncool in an indie rock world – the Lower East Side, New York City scene.

Why was it applicable to your music and style of playing?

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This guitar was meant to be with me. It felt right. I don’t remember if it was the first, second, or third guitar I played. ESP is so damn consistent, they build really great guitars and basses, but every piece of wood is different. I could feel the connection immediately.

It reacts great with my Fryette amps and any number of the hundreds of pedals I’ve used, but it did not factor into why I chose it. I knew it would sound great when played acoustically. It’s a very light alder body with a maple neck-through and ebony fretboard; it resonates beautifully and has amazing sustain.

What notable recordings is it used on?

It’s on every Helmet album from Meantime.

Helmet - In The Meantime - YouTube Watch On

Have you made any modifications to it? If so, why?

I had the neck pickup, toggle and tone knob removed. ESP put wood plugs in the holes, and a tech put a photo of the fat guy in one of the windows from the cover of Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti on top of one plug. The building on the album cover is on St. Marks Place between 1st Avenue and Avenue A in Manhattan.

I used to eat at Mogador across the street a couple of times a week after tours. I love seeing that building and obviously love that album. Kashmir might have burned the polyrhythm stuff into my brain. Drums in 4, guitar groove in 3 or 6, etc. As a 15-, 16- or 17-year-old, I listened to two entire Zep albums almost every day.

(Image credit: Future)

Why did you choose this guitar for your GW cover shoot way back in late 1992?

I honestly don’t remember the shoot!

Obviously, you still have your ESP. What about it makes it so special?

With that guitar, it’s hard to say… I’ve always trusted my ears. If something sounds great, I’ll feel inspired. If it sounds like crap, I’ll move on.