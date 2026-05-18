“This movie will absolutely happen... We're full steam ahead”: Jack Osbourne confirms Ozzy Osbourne biopic is still in the cards
The movie will reportedly feature Ozzy at the tail end of his Black Sabbath career – and will also include Randy Rhoads
Jack Osbourne has shared new updates about the rumored, long-awaited biopic on Ozzy Osbourne.
During a YouTube livestream on May 12, Ozzy’s son confirmed that the movie is well on its way to becoming a reality.
“I can tell you this: we are moving ahead,” he teased [transcribed by Blabbermouth]. “I was on calls today about it. The script is right there. We are good. This movie will absolutely happen.”
Osbourne goes on to say that realistically, “it probably won't come out until ’28”, but left the door open for an earlier release date.
“We're full steam ahead,” he continues. “We're about to start going out and getting a director attached. So, fingers crossed. I'm really excited. It's very much been a labor of love, of course… I'm excited for everyone to see this film.”
Plans for an Ozzy Osbourne biopic have been in place since 2021, with Oscar nominee Lee Hall, who wrote the script for Elton John’s Rocketman, attached to write the script. Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment are also confirmed to be involved.
Earlier this year, the younger Osbourne continued spilling the tea on whether we can expect a Hollywood version of Black Sabbath and the sorely missed Randy Rhoads on Billy Corgan’s The Magnificent Others podcast .
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“Initially, it was gonna go from my dad as a young man to kind of the mid-’90s, but we’re shrinking it down,” he revealed.
“We’re doing a rewrite right now. In my perfect vision of it, it would be kind of the tail end of Sabbath, him going solo. [Because] you gotta have the love story. And that’s kind of the main focus of the film, and all the craziness that happened in the early ’80s and Randy’s [Rhoads] tragic death. But, yeah, it’s an origin story.”
And while the supporting cast hasn’t been picked yet, Jack Osbourne did reveal that a “phenomenal actor” has been chosen to play his dad, though he declined to name the performer.
In more recent news, Joe Holmes – the Prince of Darkness' guitarist between 1995 and 2001 – spoke about how he landed the coveted Ozzy gig.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
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