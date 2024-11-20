“We’ll say, ‘You’re a master shredder. We want to hit this moment on screen with some type of arpeggio or shred lick’”: Polyphia's Tim Henson revealed as the virtuosic guitarist behind the fast-paced, flamenco-inspired piece in Cobra Kai's final season

News
By
published

Henson follows in the footsteps of Charlie Robbins, Myrone, and Andrew Synowiec, who were all featured in the blockbuster show's guitar-driven soundtrack

American guitarist Tim Henson of the band Polyphia performs live on stage at the annual Rock Am Ring festival at Nuerburgring on June 09, 2024 in Nuerburg, Germany
(Image credit: Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

Cobra Kai has enlisted a series of stellar guitarists to soundtrack its all-out old-school brawls and action-packed sequences. Syncatto's Charlie Robbins contributed a flamenco-meets-classic-rock piece that accompanied the end of Season 6, Episode 6. Now, another contemporary guitar virtuoso has been revealed as part of the soundtrack: Polyphia's Tim Henson.

Armed with his signature Ibanez TOD10N guitar, Henson performed Furia de Panteras in Season 6, Episode 9 – another composition heavily influenced by flamenco guitar.

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.