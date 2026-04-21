“A lot of people say he sounds like Hendrix, but to me, he doesn’t really”: Prince’s long-time bassist on teaching guitar to the Purple Rain hitmaker – and why the Jimi Hendrix comparisons are inaccurate

In 1994, Prince had already reimagined himself under the elusive moniker O(+>, known to fans as the “Love Symbol” – an act of resistance against Warner Records amid a contractual dispute.

During the turbulent period, Guitar World managed to get exclusive access to the on-stage inner sanctum of The Artist Formerly Known As Prince.

While Prince (or O(+>) was reluctant to comment on his guitar heroes or any guitar influences, he did mention his reverence for Sonny Thompson, better known as Sonny T., the bass player in his own band, New Power Generation, and a childhood friend.

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Thompson was a core part of the Minneapolis scene, playing with bands such as Back to Black and The Lewis Connection, before joining Prince and co.

“I thought Sonny was God,” Prince commented matter-of-factly. “Sonny was my hero. A lot of what I do on guitar, I learned from him. I’d go over to his house, and we’d play records, and he’d show me things on guitar.”

Sound Check by Prince and the New Power Generation (1991) - YouTube Watch On

As for Thompson’s thoughts on his student-turned-boss’ guitar playing, Thompson said, “A lot of people say he sounds like Hendrix; but to me, he doesn’t really. His vibrato is different.

“Just the way he attacks the guitar is different. I think his guitar sound is coming into its own at this point. I think he incorporates whatever he hears into his guitar playing, like from different instruments and all. It’s like he’s absorbing all this stuff and spitting it back out.”

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The bassist went on to reveal that the two grew up together, meeting “on the south side of Minneapolis. I was carrying my guitar somewhere, and he was carrying a guitar too.”

The duo bonded over Hendrix and Grand Funk Railroad, Chick Corea, and “a whole bunch of wild stuff” – and Thompson noted that Prince was quick when it came to picking up the techniques he showed him.

“Oh, man! Photographic memory,” he gushed. “Anything you played for him, he could repeat it. I’ve never seen anything like it. He’s definitely got perfect pitch.

“Anything he hears, he can play,” Thompson concludes.

In more Prince news, Charles ‘Chazz’ Smith, Prince’s cousin and the original drummer in his high school band, Grand Central, recently recalled the moment Prince the guitarist was born.