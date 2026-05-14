“Chaka Khan decided to fire the whole band – I don’t know why. But the week after she fired us, Prince called”: How Andrew Gouche rose from playing church halls to become the guru of gospel bass with Prince

An iconic figure in the world of gospel bass guitar, Andrew Gouche’s reputation as an A-list sideman is founded on decades of exceptional bass work with the likes of Gladys Knight, Andrae Crouch, Destiny’s Child, Michael Jackson, Prince and Chaka Khan.

Like most gospel musicians, Gouche grew up in church, but his roots stretch further than most. As a boy, he sang in the choir of Rev. James Cleveland, who revolutionized African-American praise music in the ’50s and ’60s by using soul, R&B, and jazz in church, creating the template for today's gospel/secular fusions.

Within a year of receiving his first bass at age 14, Gouche began training at the left-hand of Cleveland and his pianists. “James always had the greatest piano players,” said Gouche in the September 2001 issue of Bass Player.

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“There was a time when I was playing with James Cleveland, the Jazz Crusaders, the Winans, the Hawkins Family, and Andraé Crouch all at the same time.

“I was working a lot with James, visiting cities around the country four or five times a year, and I got to know a lot of people. That was a great time for me – I was doing everything, paying dues by playing in church on Sundays for $40.”

While Gouche admits that his bass playing favours busy lines over simplistic ones, that's exactly what his fans have grown to expect.

“Some people think I play too many notes, but I did what I had to do to change how people thought about gospel bass,” Gouche told Bass Player in 2013.

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“Most people thought the bass guitar was nothing but the keyboard player's left hand, and that it was all about paying attention to the kick drum. People didn’t look at the bass as an instrument that could set the tone.

“So it took a while for me to understand that not everyone’s ready for me. And that’s cool. I've been fired off more gigs than anyone I know!”

It was in December 2011, having served as musical director for Chaka Khan, that Gouche got the call to play for one of the world’s most celebrated stars, Prince.

“I was Chaka Khan's musical director for six years, and in 2011 we opened for Prince on a tour. Shortly after that, Chaka decided to fire the whole band – I don’t know why. But the week after she fired us, Prince called me and said he was doing some things and asked if I wanted to be a part of it.

“It reminded me that you can't be bitter about anything that happens to you, man. I mean, if I hadn't met Chaka, I would have never met Prince.”

Gouche went on to contribute to several studio tracks during Prince’s HITnRUN Phase Two era, including Black Muse, Baltimore, and Stare.

The following Bass Player interview took place in October 2013.

What is it like to work with Prince?

This guy has more energy than anybody I've ever seen. He has so many things going on at once. He may have one band rehearsing in one studio, another band rehearsing in another studio, and be mixing a record in a different studio, and he'll just jump back and forth between them all.

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It's hard for anyone to sit around and talk about how they're overworked, because he never gets tired. But the shows are incredible, and the music is like no other. For me to land a gig like this is truly a blessing.

What have been the most challenging elements of this gig?

I have my own style and I do my thing, so the biggest challenge is to play these songs exactly as they are on the records. It's been a huge area of growth for me.

There's no embellishment at all; I have to play through every song with no improvisation, so I can't put a lick at the end of eight bars with that music. I played the two shows this weekend and never played a bass fill once. That is a gigantic achievement for me – anyone who knows my playing style knows that!

Did you have to change your tone at all to fit his vibe?

My tone is my tone, and that is one of the main reasons why he called me. He told me he never heard bass as deep as mine. I use my MTD signature basses on that gig, and they fit in with the music perfectly.

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Was this a difficult gig to prepare for?

He has so many songs; as soon as you think you've learned them all, you find more to learn. And besides, Prince has no problem picking up a bass and showing you exactly how he wants it to be played.

How is Prince on bass?

He's funky, man! Super-funky. Prince can play everything well. He definitely has his own style on bass; nobody can top him at what he does. There's griminess in the way he plays. You know it when you hear it.

How would you say you've evolved to this point in your playing?

The thing I try to do is just keep growing as a player; I'm always evolving. I see these kids coming up doing things that are really impressive, and I want to try to learn how to do that, too. My ego isn't too big to learn from them. So I just keep up on whatever is current, but while always being myself.

You never get to the point where you've fully arrived. I give every situation the same level of respect. There are no big gigs and there are no little gigs for me. If I'm going to do it, I'm going to put my whole heart into it or not do it at all.