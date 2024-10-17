“One of the world’s most recognizable guitars”: Rory Gallagher’s 1961 Fender Stratocaster sells at auction for a whopping $1.16 million

The historic Strat – the sale of which attracted the attention of senior members of the Irish government, who hoped to keep the instrument in Gallagher's native country – went under the hammer along with dozens of other guitars from the legendary player's collection

Rory Gallagher plays his 1961 Fender Stratocaster onstage (left), the 1961 Fender Stratocaster in question
(Image credit: POP-EYE/ullstein bild via Getty Images, Future)

Back in July, it was announced that Rory Gallagher's guitar gear would, three decades after the blues-rock titan's untimely passing, go up for auction.

Now, the pearl of the lot, Gallagher's iconic, well-worn 1961 Fender Stratocaster, has sold for a tidy sum of £889,400, which equates to roughly $1.16 million. This makes the Strat – cited by auction house Bonhams as “one of the world’s most recognizable guitars” – one of the most expensive guitars ever sold at auction.

